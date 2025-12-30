Chase Brown Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Cincinnati Bengals RB Chase Brown will match up with the 14th-ranked rushing defense of the Cleveland Browns (114.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Brown's next game against the Browns, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Brown this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Chase Brown Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.4

15.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 74.26

74.26 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

0.46 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.97

23.97 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Brown is currently the 12th-ranked player in fantasy (33rd overall), with 198.6 total fantasy points (12.4 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Brown has generated 64.0 fantasy points (21.3 per game) as he's rushed for 220 yards and scored three touchdowns on 47 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 120 yards on 14 grabs (14 targets) with two TDs.

Brown has amassed 90.8 fantasy points (18.2 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 321 yards with four touchdowns on 74 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 167 yards on 24 grabs (25 targets) with three TDs.

The peak of Brown's fantasy season so far was Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins, when he caught four balls on four targets for 43 yards with two touchdowns, good for 28.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Chase Brown let down his fantasy managers against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, when he mustered only 2.0 fantasy points (10 carries, 3 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland is yet to allow a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Browns have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs against Cleveland this season.

Only two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Browns this season.

Cleveland has allowed over 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

The Browns have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Cleveland has allowed just three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Browns have allowed only three players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Cleveland has allowed at least one rushing TD to 11 players this year.

The Browns have allowed only three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Chase Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.