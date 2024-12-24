Chase Brown Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Running back Chase Brown faces a matchup against the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL (99.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Cincinnati Bengals play the Denver Broncos, Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

Brown vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos Game Day: December 28, 2024

December 28, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.3

16.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.9

17.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 91.29

91.29 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.67

0.67 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.78

22.78 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Brown has produced 191.9 fantasy points in 2024 (12.8 per game), which ranks him 13th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 34 player in fantasy football.

Looking at his last three games, Brown has generated 52.5 fantasy points (17.5 per game) as he's rushed for 246 yards and scored one touchdown on 57 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 99 yards on 12 grabs (14 targets) with two TD.

Brown has amassed 82.8 fantasy points (16.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 402 yards with two touchdowns on 91 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 186 yards on 20 receptions (24 targets) with two TDs.

The high point of Brown's fantasy season so far was Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans, when he caught three balls on three targets for 16 yards with one touchdown, good for 23.3 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Chase Brown let down his fantasy managers against the New England Patriots in Week 1, when he managed only 2.3 fantasy points (3 carries, 11 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Broncos Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Denver this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Broncos this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

Denver has allowed four players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Broncos have given up a TD reception by 17 players this season.

Denver has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Broncos have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

Denver has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Broncos have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

