Chase Brown 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown is the 11th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 201.0 points a year ago (12th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Chase Brown Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Brown's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|201.0
|34
|12
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|158.4
|57
|14
Chase Brown 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans -- Brown finished with 23.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 25 carries, 97 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 16 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Patriots
|2.3
|3
|11
|0
|3
|3
|0
|23
|Week 2
|@Chiefs
|3.1
|4
|31
|0
|-
|0
|0
|31
|Week 3
|Commanders
|6.9
|7
|62
|0
|3
|2
|0
|69
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|21.2
|15
|80
|2
|3
|2
|0
|92
|Week 5
|Ravens
|13.4
|12
|46
|0
|3
|3
|1
|54
|Week 6
|@Giants
|12.4
|10
|53
|1
|3
|2
|0
|64
|Week 7
|@Browns
|5.3
|15
|44
|0
|2
|2
|0
|53
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Chase Brown vs. Other Bengals Rushers
The Bengals ran 63.2% passing plays and 36.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked sixth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Brown's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Chase Brown
|229
|990
|7
|44
|4.3
|Joe Burrow
|42
|201
|2
|6
|4.8
|Samaje Perine
|20
|92
|1
|2
|4.6
|Desmond Ridder
|9
|36
|0
|1
|4.0
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Chase Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.