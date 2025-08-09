Chase Brown 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown is the 11th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 201.0 points a year ago (12th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

Chase Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Brown's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 201.0 34 12 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 158.4 57 14

Chase Brown 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans -- Brown finished with 23.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 25 carries, 97 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 16 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Patriots 2.3 3 11 0 3 3 0 23 Week 2 @Chiefs 3.1 4 31 0 - 0 0 31 Week 3 Commanders 6.9 7 62 0 3 2 0 69 Week 4 @Panthers 21.2 15 80 2 3 2 0 92 Week 5 Ravens 13.4 12 46 0 3 3 1 54 Week 6 @Giants 12.4 10 53 1 3 2 0 64 Week 7 @Browns 5.3 15 44 0 2 2 0 53 View Full Table ChevronDown

Chase Brown vs. Other Bengals Rushers

The Bengals ran 63.2% passing plays and 36.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked sixth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Brown's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chase Brown 229 990 7 44 4.3 Joe Burrow 42 201 2 6 4.8 Samaje Perine 20 92 1 2 4.6 Desmond Ridder 9 36 0 1 4.0

Want more data and analysis on Chase Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.