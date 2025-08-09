FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Chase Brown 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Chase Brown 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown is the 11th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 201.0 points a year ago (12th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Chase Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Brown's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points201.03412
2025 Projected Fantasy Points158.45714

Chase Brown 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans -- Brown finished with 23.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 25 carries, 97 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 16 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Patriots2.3311033023
Week 2@Chiefs3.14310-0031
Week 3Commanders6.9762032069
Week 4@Panthers21.21580232092
Week 5Ravens13.41246033154
Week 6@Giants12.41053132064
Week 7@Browns5.31544022053

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Chase Brown vs. Other Bengals Rushers

The Bengals ran 63.2% passing plays and 36.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked sixth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Brown's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Chase Brown2299907444.3
Joe Burrow42201264.8
Samaje Perine2092124.6
Desmond Ridder936014.0

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Chase Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup