NCAAF

Charlotte vs UAB Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Data Skrive
The Charlotte 49ers versus the UAB Blazers is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Charlotte vs UAB Odds & Spread

  All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Charlotte: (-137) | UAB: (+114)
  • Spread: Charlotte: -2.5 (-105) | UAB: +2.5 (-115)
  • Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Charlotte vs UAB Betting Trends

  • Charlotte is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • Charlotte owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • There have been eight Charlotte games (of 11) that went over the total this year.
  • UAB has covered the spread four times in 10 games.
  • UAB is 3-5 as 2.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2024.
  • UAB has seen seven of its 10 games go over the point total.

Charlotte vs UAB Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: 49ers win (60.2%)

Charlotte vs UAB Point Spread

UAB is a 2.5-point underdog against Charlotte. UAB is -115 to cover the spread, and Charlotte is -105.

Charlotte vs UAB Over/Under

A combined point total of 60.5 has been set for Charlotte-UAB on Nov. 30, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Charlotte vs UAB Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for UAB-Charlotte, UAB is the underdog at +114, and Charlotte is -137.

Charlotte vs. UAB Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Charlotte23.210335.812450.611
UAB26.18534.712056.411

Charlotte vs. UAB Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Stadium: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Charlotte vs. UAB analysis on FanDuel Research.

