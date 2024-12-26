FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Chargers vs Patriots Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

On Saturday in the NFL, the Los Angeles Chargers are playing the New England Patriots.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Chargers vs Patriots Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Chargers win (62.5%)

Chargers vs Patriots Point Spread

The Chargers are 4.5-point favorites against the Patriots. The Chargers are -105 to cover the spread, while the Patriots are -115 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Chargers vs Patriots Over/Under

An over/under of 43.5 has been set for Chargers-Patriots on Dec. 28, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Chargers vs Patriots Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Chargers-Patriots, Los Angeles is the favorite at -215, and New England is +180 playing at home.

Chargers vs Patriots Betting Trends

  • Los Angeles is 10-4-1 against the spread this year.
  • As 4.5-point favorites or more, the Chargers are 3-0 against the spread.
  • The Chargers have seen six of their 15 games hit the over.
  • The Patriots are 7-8-0 against the spread this year.
  • As 4.5-point underdogs or greater, New England is 4-7 against the spread.
  • There have been nine Patriots games (out of 15) that went over the total this year.

Chargers vs Patriots Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: LAC: (-215) | NE: (+180)
  • Spread: LAC: -4.5 (-105) | NE: +4.5 (-115)
  • Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

