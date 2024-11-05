Champions League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 11/5/24

With a new format for the group stage, the UEFA Champions League is off and running for the 2024-25 campaign.

When looking at the Champions League betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for today's matches?

Champions League Betting Picks and Prop Bets

Sturm Graz at Dortmund (3 p.m. ET)

Dortmund are expected to roll today at home versus Sturm Graz, with the German powerhouse listed at -166 to go over 2.5 goals and -700 to win. With Dortmund likely to create a lot of chances, Jamie Gittens' score-or-assist prop stands out at +155 odds.

In domestic league play, Gittens is third on Dortmund in goals plus assists, notching four in just five starts. He's averaging 0.72 goals plus assists per 90 minutes.

Gittens has been excellent in the Champions League, as well, totaling three goals despite playing only 167 minutes across three outings.

WhoScored projects Gittens to start on Tuesday, and as long as that holds true, these +155 odds are appealing in a match where Dortmund could score a few.

Manchester City at Sporting Lisbon (3 p.m. ET)

Missing some key players, Manchester City have been a little out of form this season, but in terms of results, it's caught up to them only the past two games as City have dropped back-to-back fixtures.

They can get back on track Tuesday in Lisbon.

One of City's two losses was a cup clash at Tottenham where City didn't start their best lineup. The other was a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth last Saturday, a match where City fell 2.0-1.6 on expected goals (xG), per FBRef's model. But prior to those two matches, City had started the year on a 14-match unbeaten run, winning 10 times during that span.

Sporting are absolutely cruising in Primeira Liga, winning each of their first 10 domestic league matches while netting 35 goals and permitting just 3. There's a reason City are just -130 to win, and there's a reason manager Ruben Amorim is heading to Manchester United. This will be a tough test for City.

But Sporting's strength of schedule has been a little lacking. They've played only one of Portugal's other big clubs domestically -- although they thrashed Porto, 2-0 (2.8-0.5 on xG), in that one game -- and in the UCL, they've had a friendly run so far, with matches against PSV, Sturm Graz and Lille.

City will be -- by far -- Sporting's toughest competition of the season, and with Pep Guardiola's side coming off two straight losses, they'll be fully locked in and engaged on Tuesday. I like them to score at least twice at the Estádio José Alvalade.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.