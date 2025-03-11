Cent. Conn. St. vs Saint Francis (PA) Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NEC Tournament Championship

The NEC champion will be crowned Tuesday as the No. 1 seed Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (25-6, 14-2 NEC) play the No. 3 Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (15-17, 8-8 NEC) at 7 p.m. ET.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: New Britain, Connecticut

New Britain, Connecticut Arena: William H. Detrick Gymnasium

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Saint Francis (PA) Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Cent. Conn. St. win (84.6%)

If you plan to place a wager on Cent. Conn. St.-Saint Francis (PA) contest (in which Cent. Conn. St. is a 9.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 134.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Saint Francis (PA): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cent. Conn. St. has compiled a 20-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Saint Francis (PA) has covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.

Cent. Conn. St. (4-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (44.4%) than Saint Francis (PA) (3-3) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (50%).

Against the spread, the Blue Devils have played worse when playing at home, covering eight times in 12 home games, and 12 times in 15 road games.

The Red Flash have performed better against the spread on the road (9-8-0) than at home (5-5-0) this season.

Against the spread, in conference play, Cent. Conn. St. is 12-5-0 this year.

Saint Francis (PA) has eight wins against the spread in 16 NEC games this year.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Saint Francis (PA): Moneyline Betting Stats

Cent. Conn. St. has won in 20, or 90.9%, of the 22 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Blue Devils have won eight of nine games when listed as at least -529 or better on the moneyline.

Saint Francis (PA) has a 5-14 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 26.3% of those games).

The Red Flash have not yet won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +390 or longer in five chances.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cent. Conn. St. has a 84.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Saint Francis (PA) Head-to-Head Comparison

Cent. Conn. St. averages 73.2 points per game (201st in college basketball) while giving up 63.4 per contest (12th in college basketball). It has a +303 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Jordan Jones leads Cent. Conn. St., averaging 14.6 points per game (307th in the nation).

Saint Francis (PA) has a -19 scoring differential, putting up 71.9 points per game (237th in college basketball) and allowing 72.5 (199th in college basketball).

Riley Parker's team-leading 13.6 points per game rank him 433rd in college basketball.

The Blue Devils are 146th in college basketball at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.8 more than the 28.8 their opponents average.

Abdul Momoh's 5.9 rebounds per game lead the Blue Devils and rank 341st in college basketball play.

The Red Flash are 252nd in college basketball at 30.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.3 their opponents average.

Valentino Pinedo tops the team with 6.6 rebounds per game (221st in college basketball).

Cent. Conn. St.'s 99.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 95th in college basketball, and the 85.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 20th in college basketball.

The Red Flash rank 219th in college basketball with 94.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 233rd defensively with 95.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

