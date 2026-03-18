Celtics vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

Celtics vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-BA

The Boston Celtics (45-23) are heavily favored (by 12 points) to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (33-35) on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The over/under for the matchup is 214.5.

Celtics vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -12 214.5 -592 +430

Celtics vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (75.4%)

Celtics vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Celtics have compiled a 39-28-1 record against the spread this season.

The Warriors have played 68 games, with 30 wins against the spread.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 24 times.

Warriors games this season have eclipsed the over/under 58.8% of the time (40 out of 68 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Boston has played worse when playing at home, covering 16 times in 33 home games, and 23 times in 35 road games.

The Celtics have gone over the total in 12 of 33 home games (36.4%), compared to 12 of 35 road games (34.3%).

Golden State's winning percentage against the spread at home is .412 (14-19-1). Away, it is .471 (16-18-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Warriors' games have finished above the over/under at home (64.7%, 22 of 34) compared to on the road (52.9%, 18 of 34).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Derrick White averages 17.5 points, 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 36% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Neemias Queta averages 9.9 points, 8.3 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 63.8% from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Sam Hauser is averaging 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Warriors.

The Warriors get 8.5 points per game from Draymond Green, plus 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

The Warriors are receiving 7.8 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Quinten Post.

Per game, Gui Santos provides the Warriors 8.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Warriors get 6.6 points per game from Gary Payton II, plus 3.4 boards and 1.6 assists.

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