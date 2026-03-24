Celtics vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Celtics vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSOK

The Boston Celtics (47-24) will look to Jaylen Brown (fifth in the league scoring 28.5 points per game) when they try to knock off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (second in the NBA with 31.5 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (57-15) on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at TD Garden. The Celtics are 2.5-point home underdogs in the game, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSOK. The point total is set at 218.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -2.5 218.5 -164 +136

Celtics vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (56.1%)

Celtics vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a 34-37-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Celtics are 40-30-1 this season.

Thunder games have gone over the total 37 times out of 71 chances this season.

Celtics games this season have gone over the total in 25 of 71 opportunities (35.2%).

At home, Oklahoma City sports a worse record against the spread (16-20-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (18-17-1).

Looking at over/unders, the Thunder hit the over less often at home, as they've exceeded the total 17 times in 36 opportunities this season (47.2%). On the road, they have hit the over 20 times in 36 opportunities (55.6%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Boston has a lower winning percentage at home (.486, 17-18-0 record) than on the road (.639, 23-12-1).

Celtics games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (13 times out of 35) than on the road (12 of 36) this year.

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.5 points, 4.5 boards and 6.6 assists, shooting 55.5% from the field and 38.8% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 55.4% from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the field and 33.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 9.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Isaiah Joe averages 10.9 points, 2.7 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Celtics Leaders

Per game, Brown gives the Celtics 28.5 points, 7 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Derrick White provides the Celtics 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The Celtics are receiving 16.6 points, 4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Payton Pritchard.

Per game, Neemias Queta gets the Celtics 9.8 points, 8.3 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Per game, Sam Hauser gets the Celtics 8.9 points, 3.9 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.