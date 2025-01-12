Celtics vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12

Celtics vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025

Sunday, January 12, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and Gulf Coast Sports

The Boston Celtics (27-11) are double-digit, 14.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Pelicans (8-31) on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and Gulf Coast Sports. The matchup's point total is set at 226.5.

Celtics vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -14.5 226.5 -1149 +730

Celtics vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (85.3%)

Celtics vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 16 times over 38 games with a set spread.

The Pelicans have 15 wins against the spread in 39 games this year.

Celtics games have gone over the total 16 times out of 39 chances this season.

Pelicans games this year have hit the over on 21 of 39 set point totals (53.8%).

In home games, Boston has a worse record against the spread (7-13-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (9-8-1).

The Celtics have exceeded the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 11 of 20 home matchups (55%). In road games, they have hit the over in five of 18 games (27.8%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.476, 10-11-0 record) than away (.278, 5-13-0).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Pelicans' games have finished above the over/under at home (57.1%, 12 of 21) than away (50%, nine of 18).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 27.8 points, 9.3 boards and 5.5 assists, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown, with 3.8 made treys per game (fourth in NBA).

Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Derrick White averages 16.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Payton Pritchard averages 14.7 points, 3.7 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Yves Missi averages 9.2 points for the Pelicans, plus 8.4 boards and 1.4 assists.

Per game, CJ McCollum provides the Pelicans 22.7 points, 3.6 boards and 3.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Pelicans are getting 16.3 points, 6.4 boards and 7.6 assists per game from Dejounte Murray.

Per game, Trey Murphy III provides the Pelicans 20.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Brandon Ingram gives the Pelicans 22.2 points, 5.6 boards and 5.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

