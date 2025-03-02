Celtics vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

Celtics vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ABC and ESPN+

Two of the NBA's best scorers square off when Jayson Tatum (fifth, 27 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (42-18) host Nikola Jokic (third, 29.1 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (39-21) on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Celtics are 3.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under set at 235.5 points.

Celtics vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -3.5 235.5 -166 +140

Celtics vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (68.7%)

Celtics vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Celtics are 26-33-1 against the spread this season.

The Nuggets have 31 wins against the spread in 60 games this season.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 27 times this season.

Nuggets games this year have gone over the point total 36 times in 60 opportunities (60%).

When playing at home, Boston sports a worse record against the spread (11-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (15-15-1).

The Celtics have exceeded the over/under in 16 of 29 home games (55.2%), compared to 11 of 31 road games (35.5%).

Against the spread, Denver has been better at home (16-13-0) than away (15-15-1).

Nuggets games have gone above the over/under more often at home (19 times out of 29) than on the road (17 of 31) this year.

Celtics Leaders

Tatum is averaging 27 points, 8.8 boards and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.2 points, 4.7 assists and 6 rebounds.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 made 3-pointers (ninth in league).

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown, with an average of 3.2 made treys.

Kristaps Porzingis' numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 6.8 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic averages 29.1 points, 12.7 boards and 10.5 assists. He is also sinking 57.7% of his shots from the field (10th in league) and 44% from 3-point range (fifth in league), with 2 triples per game.

Per game, Jamal Murray gets the Nuggets 21.3 points, 3.8 boards and 6 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 18.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is making 51.1% of his shots from the floor and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.

Christian Braun averages 15 points, 5.2 boards and 2.2 assists. He is draining 57.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Nuggets are getting 12.7 points, 5 boards and 6.2 assists per game from Russell Westbrook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.