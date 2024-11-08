Celtics vs. Nets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 8

Celtics vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and YES

The Boston Celtics (7-2) host the Brooklyn Nets (4-4) in a matchup of Atlantic Division teams at TD Garden, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 8, 2024. The Nets are 13.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under of 226 points.

Celtics vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -13.5 -112 -108 226 -110 -110 -820 +570

Celtics vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (86.3%)

Celtics vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Celtics have compiled a 5-3-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Nets' eight games this year, they have four wins against the spread.

Celtics games have gone over the total four times out of eight chances this season.

Nets games this season have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum's numbers on the season are 30.2 points, 7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.2 made treys (fourth in league).

Derrick White averages 19.8 points, 4.6 boards and 4 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field and 41.9% from downtown, with 4 made treys per contest (sixth in league).

Jaylen Brown averages 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 16 points, 3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.2 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 boards.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Dennis Schroder gets the Nets 19.9 points, 3 boards and 7.3 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0 blocks.

The Nets are getting 24.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Cameron Thomas.

Cameron Johnson's numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. He is making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 treys.

The Nets get 10.6 points per game from Dorian Finney-Smith, plus 5.1 boards and 1.8 assists.

The Nets are getting 9.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Nic Claxton.

