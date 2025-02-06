Celtics vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6

Celtics vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday, February 6, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

A pair of the NBA's top scorers match up when Jayson Tatum (sixth, 26.8 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (36-15) host Anthony Davis (10th, 25.7 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (26-25) on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The Celtics are heavy favorites, by 11 points. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5 points.

Celtics vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -11 229.5 -549 +410

Celtics vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (72.9%)

Celtics vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Celtics have put together a record of 21-29-1 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have played 51 games, with 25 wins against the spread.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 23 times.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the total in 27 of 51 opportunities (52.9%).

Boston owns a worse record against the spread at home (9-16-0) than it does in road games (12-13-1).

The Celtics have eclipsed the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in 14 of 25 home matchups (56%). On the road, they have hit the over in nine of 26 games (34.6%).

Against the spread, Dallas has performed better at home (13-11-0) than on the road (12-14-1).

In terms of the over/under, Mavericks games have finished over 10 of 24 times at home (41.7%), and 17 of 27 on the road (63%).

Celtics Leaders

Tatum averages 26.8 points, 8.8 boards and 5.7 assists.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.1 points, 6.1 boards and 4.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Derrick White is averaging 16.2 points, 4.2 boards and 4.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 11 points, 4.4 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Mavericks Leaders

Davis averages 25.7 points, 11.9 boards and 3.4 assists. He is also sinking 52.8% of his shots from the field.

The Mavericks get 24.5 points per game from Kyrie Irving, plus 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Spencer Dinwiddie's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 2.4 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 40.4% of his shots from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Klay Thompson averages 13.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2 assists. He is sinking 41.1% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per game.

The Mavericks get 10.9 points per game from Naji Marshall, plus 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

