Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-BOS

The Atlanta Hawks (41-32) are underdogs (+7.5) as they try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (48-24) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 27, 2026 at TD Garden. The game airs on FDSSE and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -7.5 224.5 -295 +240

Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (76.4%)

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 41 times this season (41-30-1).

In the Hawks' 73 games this year, they have 40 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Celtics have hit the over 26 times out of 73 chances this season.

The Hawks have gone over the point total 50.7% of the time this year (37 of 73 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Boston sports a worse record against the spread (18-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (23-12-1).

At home, the Celtics go over the total 38.9% of the time (14 of 36 games). They've hit the over in 33.3% of road games (12 of 36 contests).

Atlanta has been better against the spread away (21-15-0) than at home (19-18-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have gone over 16 of 37 times at home (43.2%), and 21 of 36 away (58.3%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 28.6 points, 7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Derrick White averages 17.2 points, 4.5 boards and 5.5 assists.

Payton Pritchard averages 16.6 points, 4 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.3% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Neemias Queta is averaging 9.9 points, 1.5 assists and 8.3 rebounds.

Sam Hauser is averaging 8.9 points, 3.9 boards and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 22.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. He is also draining 49.3% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 3.4 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He is draining 45% of his shots from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 triples (ninth in league).

The Hawks get 11.8 points per game from Dyson Daniels, plus 6.7 boards and 5.9 assists.

Per game, Onyeka Okongwu gives the Hawks 15.4 points, 7.6 boards and 3.2 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks.

CJ McCollum averages 18.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is sinking 45.5% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.

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