Celtics vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

Celtics vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

The Boston Celtics (19-4) are favored (-6.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (15-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at TD Garden. The game airs on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE. The matchup has a point total of 237.5.

Celtics vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -6.5 237.5 -250 +205

Celtics vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (75.1%)

Celtics vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread nine times over 23 games with a set spread.

The Grizzlies have 16 wins against the spread in 23 games this season.

Games involving the Celtics have hit the over 11 times this season.

Grizzlies games this season have gone over the total in 14 of 23 opportunities (60.9%).

Boston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered four times in 12 games when playing at home, and it has covered five times in 11 games on the road.

The Celtics have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (58.3%) than away games (36.4%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Memphis has a better winning percentage at home (.714, 10-4-0 record) than on the road (.667, 6-2-1).

Grizzlies games have finished above the over/under 57.1% of the time at home (eight of 14), and 66.7% of the time away (six of nine).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 28.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists, shooting 46% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 4 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in league).

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 17.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 made 3-pointers (ninth in league).

Jaylen Brown averages 25.2 points, 6.2 boards and 4.5 assists.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 15.8 points, 2.9 assists and 3.2 boards.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the field and 34.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 21.7 points for the Grizzlies, plus 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

The Grizzlies are receiving 13.2 points, 7.6 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Santi Aldama.

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s numbers on the season are 11 points, 3.7 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.8% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 triples.

The Grizzlies are receiving 8.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Jake LaRavia.

The Grizzlies get 20.9 points per game from Ja Morant, plus 4 rebounds and 8.5 assists.

