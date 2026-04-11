Cavaliers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and MNMT2

The Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30) host the Washington Wizards (17-64) after winning three home games in a row. The Cavaliers are heavy favorites by 17 points in the matchup, which begins at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 12, 2026. The matchup's point total is set at 239.5.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -17 239.5 -1493 +870

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (87.8%)

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 32 times over 81 games with a set spread.

The Wizards have played 81 games, with 33 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 40 times this season.

Wizards games this season have gone over the point total 45 times in 81 opportunities (55.6%).

Cleveland owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (16-23-1) than it does in away games (16-24-1).

When playing at home, the Cavaliers eclipse the total 40% of the time (16 of 40 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, eclipsing the total in 58.5% of games (24 of 41).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .439 (18-23-0). On the road, it is .375 (15-25-0).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (22 times out of 41) than away (23 of 40) this year.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

James Harden is averaging 23.6 points, 8 assists and 4.8 boards.

Evan Mobley averages 18.2 points, 9 boards and 3.6 assists.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 63.8% from the floor (fifth in league).

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Bub Carrington averages 10.6 points for the Wizards, plus 3.4 boards and 4.6 assists.

The Wizards are getting 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Alex Sarr.

Bilal Coulibaly's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 4.3 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.5% of his shots from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Justin Champagnie's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is draining 50.7% of his shots from the floor.

The Wizards receive 10.4 points per game from Will Riley, plus 2.8 boards and 1.9 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.