Cavaliers vs. Raptors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 24

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024

Sunday, November 24, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: SportsNet and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-1) are heavy favorites (-12.5) as they look to extend a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (4-12) on Sunday, November 24, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and FDSOH. The matchup's point total is 236.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -12.5 236 -769 +540

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (80.6%)

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a record of 13-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Raptors have 10 wins against the spread in 16 games this year.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 12 times out of 16 chances this season.

Raptors games this year have hit the over 56.2% of the time (nine out of 16 games with a set point total).

Cleveland owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (8-1-0) than it does in away games (5-3-0).

The Cavaliers have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of games at home (77.8%) than games on the road (62.5%).

Toronto has the same winning percentage against the spread (.625) at home (5-3-0 record) and on the road (5-3-0) this year.

Raptors games have finished above the over/under 75% of the time at home (six of eight), and 37.5% of the time on the road (three of eight).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.3 points, 4.4 boards and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen averages 14.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 68.5% from the floor (second in NBA).

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 56.3% from the floor.

Darius Garland's numbers on the season are 20.6 points, 2.4 boards and 7 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 43% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Ty Jerome is averaging 11.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 17 points, 11.9 boards and 2.6 assists for the Raptors.

RJ Barrett averages 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He is also making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

Gradey Dick's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 3 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He is draining 42.2% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

The Raptors are getting 12.4 points, 4.6 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Ochai Agbaji.

Per game, Davion Mitchell provides the Raptors 8.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.