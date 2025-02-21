Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 21
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Friday, February 21, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN, FDSOH, and MSG
A pair of streaking teams square off when the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-10) host the New York Knicks (37-18) on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. The Knicks are 8.5-point underdogs and will try to keep their five-game win streak intact against the Cavaliers, who have won five straight. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5 points.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Cavaliers
|-8.5
|238.5
|-334
|+270
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cavaliers win (69.6%)
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers have compiled a 35-19-1 record against the spread this season.
- In the Knicks' 55 games this year, they have 27 wins against the spread.
- This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 35 times.
- Knicks games this season have gone over the total in 33 of 55 opportunities (60%).
- Cleveland sports a better record against the spread at home (20-9-0) than it does on the road (15-10-1).
- Looking at point totals, the Cavaliers hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 18 times in 29 opportunities this season (62.1%). On the road, they have hit the over 17 times in 26 opportunities (65.4%).
- This season, New York is 14-15-1 at home against the spread (.467 winning percentage). On the road, it is 13-12-0 ATS (.520).
- Knicks games have gone above the over/under 60% of the time both at home (18 of 30) and away (15 of 25) this season.
Cavaliers Leaders
- Donovan Mitchell averages 24 points, 4.4 boards and 4.8 assists.
- Darius Garland is averaging 21.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Evan Mobley is averaging 18.5 points, 3 assists and 9.2 boards.
- Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2 assists.
- Ty Jerome's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 43% from downtown (seventh in league), with an average of 1.5 made treys.
Knicks Leaders
- Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.9 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He is also draining 53.1% of his shots from the field and 42.8% from 3-point range (10th in NBA), with 2.1 triples per game.
- Jalen Brunson averages 26 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists. He is also draining 48.9% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.
- The Knicks are receiving 14.7 points, 9.6 boards and 5.7 assists per game from Josh Hart.
- The Knicks are receiving 17.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Mikal Bridges.
- The Knicks receive 16.4 points per game from OG Anunoby, plus 4.7 rebounds and 2 assists.
