Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 21

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: ESPN, FDSOH, and MSG

A pair of streaking teams square off when the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-10) host the New York Knicks (37-18) on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. The Knicks are 8.5-point underdogs and will try to keep their five-game win streak intact against the Cavaliers, who have won five straight. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -8.5 238.5 -334 +270

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (69.6%)

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have compiled a 35-19-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Knicks' 55 games this year, they have 27 wins against the spread.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 35 times.

Knicks games this season have gone over the total in 33 of 55 opportunities (60%).

Cleveland sports a better record against the spread at home (20-9-0) than it does on the road (15-10-1).

Looking at point totals, the Cavaliers hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 18 times in 29 opportunities this season (62.1%). On the road, they have hit the over 17 times in 26 opportunities (65.4%).

This season, New York is 14-15-1 at home against the spread (.467 winning percentage). On the road, it is 13-12-0 ATS (.520).

Knicks games have gone above the over/under 60% of the time both at home (18 of 30) and away (15 of 25) this season.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 24 points, 4.4 boards and 4.8 assists.

Darius Garland is averaging 21.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.5 points, 3 assists and 9.2 boards.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Ty Jerome's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 43% from downtown (seventh in league), with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.9 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He is also draining 53.1% of his shots from the field and 42.8% from 3-point range (10th in NBA), with 2.1 triples per game.

Jalen Brunson averages 26 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists. He is also draining 48.9% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

The Knicks are receiving 14.7 points, 9.6 boards and 5.7 assists per game from Josh Hart.

The Knicks are receiving 17.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Mikal Bridges.

The Knicks receive 16.4 points per game from OG Anunoby, plus 4.7 rebounds and 2 assists.

