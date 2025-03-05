Cavaliers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: ESPN, FDSOH, and FDSSUN

The Cleveland Cavaliers (51-10) host the Miami Heat (29-31) after winning four straight home games. The Cavaliers are heavy favorites by 11.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The point total is 227 for the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -11.5 227 -559 +420

Cavaliers vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (73.5%)

Cavaliers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 39 times in 61 games with a set spread.

The Heat have played 60 games, with 26 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 40 times out of 60 chances this season.

Heat games this season have hit the over on 33 of 60 set point totals (55%).

At home, Cleveland sports a better record against the spread (21-10-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (18-10-1).

The Cavaliers have exceeded the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 21 of 32 home matchups (65.6%). In away games, they have hit the over in 19 of 29 games (65.5%).

Miami has performed better against the spread at home (14-12-1) than on the road (12-19-2) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Heat games have finished over 18 of 27 times at home (66.7%), and 15 of 33 on the road (45.5%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.3 points, 4.3 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.6 points, 9.3 boards and 3.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (sixth in league).

Darius Garland averages 21.1 points, 2.5 boards and 6.7 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 42.1% from downtown, with 2.9 made treys per game.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 71.2% from the field (second in league).

Ty Jerome is averaging 12.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 boards.

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro is averaging 23.9 points, 5.4 boards and 5.7 assists for the Heat.

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 9.9 boards and 4.3 assists per game. He is draining 48.6% of his shots from the floor.

Terry Rozier averages 11.8 points, 3.9 boards and 2.8 assists. He is sinking 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 29.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 11 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is sinking 43.3% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

The Heat are getting 7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Davion Mitchell.

