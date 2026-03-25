Cavaliers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (45-27) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Miami Heat (38-34) on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at Rocket Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and FDSOH. The point total is 242.5 for the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -3.5 242.5 -158 +134

Cavaliers vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (63.2%)

Cavaliers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 29 times this season (29-41-2).

The Heat have played 72 games, with 42 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 35 times this season.

Heat games this season have eclipsed the over/under 56.9% of the time (41 out of 72 games with a set point total).

At home, Cleveland owns a worse record against the spread (14-21-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (15-20-1).

When playing at home, the Cavaliers exceed the total 38.9% of the time (14 of 36 games). They hit the over more often in road games, going over the total in 58.3% of games (21 of 36).

This season, Miami is 21-16-0 at home against the spread (.568 winning percentage). On the road, it is 21-13-1 ATS (.600).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Heat's games have finished above the over/under at home (56.8%, 21 of 37) than on the road (57.1%, 20 of 35).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28.3 points, 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

James Harden is averaging 24.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.3 points, 8.9 boards and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (second in league).

Jarrett Allen is averaging 15.3 points, 1.9 assists and 8.5 boards.

Jaylon Tyson's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the field and 45.5% from downtown (third in league), with an average of 2 made treys.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 20.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is also sinking 44.4% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.

The Heat get 14.9 points per game from Jaime Jaquez Jr., plus 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Kel'el Ware averages 11.1 points, 9.2 boards and 0.6 assists. He is draining 52.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

The Heat get 15.8 points per game from Andrew Wiggins, plus 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Norman Powell averages 22.3 points, 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. He is draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per contest.

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