Cavaliers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 20

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 20, 2024

Friday, December 20, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (14-11) are underdogs (+7.5) as they try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (23-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 20, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The matchup airs on NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSWI. The over/under for the matchup is set at 224.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -7.5 224 -330 +265

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (66.4%)

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have registered a 19-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bucks are 10-14-1 this year.

This season, 16 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total out of 25 chances.

The Bucks have eclipsed the over/under 48% of the time this season (12 of 25 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Cleveland has fared better at home, covering 12 times in 15 home games, and seven times in 12 road games.

The Cavaliers have gone over the over/under in nine of 15 home games (60%), compared to seven of 12 road games (58.3%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Milwaukee has a better winning percentage at home (.429, 6-7-1 record) than away (.364, 4-7-0).

Looking at the over/under, Bucks games have finished over six of 14 times at home (42.9%), and six of 11 away (54.5%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 23.3 points, 4.7 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.7 made treys (ninth in league).

Evan Mobley averages 18.4 points, 8.9 boards and 2.6 assists, shooting 56.4% from the field.

Darius Garland averages 20.3 points, 2.4 boards and 6.5 assists.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 10.3 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 69.5% from the floor (second in NBA).

Ty Jerome is averaging 10.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2 rebounds.

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Giannis Antetokounmpo gets the Bucks 32.7 points, 11.5 boards and 6.1 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks (ninth in NBA).

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 4.5 boards and 7.5 assists per contest. He is making 45% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 triples.

Bobby Portis averages 13.1 points, 7.7 boards and 1.7 assists. He is draining 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

The Bucks receive 11.2 points per game from Brook Lopez, plus 4.9 boards and 1.6 assists.

The Bucks get 7.8 points per game from Taurean Prince, plus 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

