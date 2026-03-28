Cardinals vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the St. Louis Cardinals are up against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cardinals vs Rays Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (1-0) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (0-1)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Rays.TV

Cardinals vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-112) | TB: (-104)

STL: (-112) | TB: (-104) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-210) | TB: -1.5 (+172)

STL: +1.5 (-210) | TB: -1.5 (+172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Cardinals vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Joe Boyle (Rays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Michael McGreevy versus the Rays and Joe Boyle. McGreevy and his team were 9-7-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. McGreevy and his team were 3-3 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season when Boyle pitched his team finished 3-6-0 against the spread. Boyle and his team finished 3-6 in the nine games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Cardinals vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (50.7%)

Cardinals vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Rays, St. Louis is the favorite at -112, and Tampa Bay is -104 playing on the road.

Cardinals vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Rays are +172 to cover, while the Cardinals are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Rays Over/Under

Cardinals versus Rays on March 28 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

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Cardinals vs Rays Betting Trends

The Cardinals were favorites in 65 games last season and came away with the win 32 times (49.2%) in those contests.

Last season St. Louis came away with a win 30 times in 61 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents hit the over in 80 of their 156 games with a total last season.

The Rays went 32-47 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 40.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer last year, Tampa Bay went 29-41 (41.4%).

The Rays played in 157 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-79-9).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson had 144 base hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .459 last season.

Ivan Herrera slashed .284/.373/.464 and finished with an OPS of .837.

Masyn Winn ended his last campaign with 124 hits, an OBP of .310, plus a slugging percentage of .363.

Victor Scott II slashed .216/.305/.296 and finished with an OPS of .601.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero had 159 hits and a batting average of .264 a season ago.

Yandy Diaz had an OBP of .366 and slugged .482.

Chandler Simpson had 15 doubles, three triples and 20 walks while hitting .295 last season.

Cedric Mullins hit .216 with 23 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 50 walks.

Cardinals vs Rays Head to Head

3/26/2026: 9-7 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/22/2025: 10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/21/2025: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/7/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/6/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/10/2023: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/9/2023: 6-4 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-4 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/8/2023: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/9/2022: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

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