Cardinals vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals are among the MLB teams playing on Wednesday, up against the Texas Rangers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Cardinals vs Rangers Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (31-28) vs. Texas Rangers (30-31)

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and RSN

Cardinals vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-112) | TEX: (-104)

STL: (-112) | TEX: (-104) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-196) | TEX: -1.5 (+162)

STL: +1.5 (-196) | TEX: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Cardinals vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 5-4, 4.19 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 4-4, 3.96 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Andre Pallante (5-4) versus the Rangers and MacKenzie Gore (4-4). Pallante's team is 7-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Pallante and his team have lost each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Rangers have a 5-7-0 record against the spread in Gore's starts. The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Gore's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Cardinals vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (50.9%)

Cardinals vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Cardinals, Texas is the underdog at -104, and St. Louis is -112 playing at home.

Cardinals vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Rangers are +162 to cover, while the Cardinals are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Rangers Over/Under

Cardinals versus Rangers on June 3 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 10 games this season and have come away with the win five times (50%) in those contests.

St. Louis has a record of 4-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in 24 of their 58 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 34-24-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have won 42.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (12-16).

Texas has an 11-15 record (winning 42.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

In the 61 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-32-4).

The Rangers have a 32-29-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.5% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has 63 hits, which is tops among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .283 with 26 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .348 and a slugging percentage of .534.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 10th in slugging.

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.438) thanks to 21 extra-base hits. He's batting .283 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 30th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Burleson has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .249 with a .400 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis with an OBP of .386 this season while batting .260 with 34 walks and 36 runs scored.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has accumulated an on-base percentage of .362, a slugging percentage of .481, and has 66 hits, all club-highs for the Rangers (while batting .308).

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks eighth in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Jake Burger is batting .238 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .290.

He ranks 105th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .294 with 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 15 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .253 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Cardinals vs Rangers Head to Head

6/2/2026: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/1/2026: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/1/2025: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/31/2025: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/30/2025: 11-1 TEX (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-1 TEX (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2024: 10-1 STL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-1 STL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/29/2024: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/7/2023: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/6/2023: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/5/2023: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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