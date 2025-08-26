Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cardinals vs Pirates Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (65-67) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (57-75)

Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and SportsNet PT

Cardinals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-130) | PIT: (+110)

Spread: STL: -1.5 (+155) | PIT: +1.5 (-188)

Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cardinals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 6-11, 5.17 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 5-12, 4.34 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Andre Pallante (6-11) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (5-12) will answer the bell for the Pirates. Pallante and his team are 13-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Pallante's team has been victorious in 44.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-5. The Pirates have gone 15-10-0 against the spread when Keller starts. The Pirates have an 8-11 record in Keller's 19 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (60.7%)

Cardinals vs Pirates Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +110 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Pirates Spread

The Cardinals are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cardinals are +155 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -188.

Cardinals vs Pirates Over/Under

Cardinals versus Pirates on Aug. 26 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 29 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 20-14 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 66 of their 126 opportunities.

The Cardinals are 64-62-0 against the spread in their 126 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have won 34 of the 84 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (40.5%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Pittsburgh has gone 25-42 (37.3%).

The Pirates have played in 124 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-69-6).

The Pirates have gone 67-57-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.461) and total hits (122) this season. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among qualifying batters in the majors.

Burleson will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Willson Contreras has 30 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks. He's batting .261 and slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .344.

His batting average ranks 71st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 50th, and his slugging percentage 56th.

Masyn Winn has 116 hits this season and has a slash line of .258/.313/.376.

Lars Nootbaar has 13 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has accumulated 120 hits with a .410 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .246 and with an on-base percentage of .305.

He ranks 108th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Andrew McCutchen has a .331 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .241 while slugging .380.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 119th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has 19 doubles, two triples, a home run and 17 walks while batting .264.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .258 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Cardinals vs Pirates Head to Head

8/25/2025: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2025: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/1/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/7/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/6/2025: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/5/2025: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/9/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/8/2025: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/7/2025: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/19/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

