Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

The St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Cardinals vs Pirates Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (5-6) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (4-8)

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and FDSMW

Cardinals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-112) | PIT: (-104)

STL: (-112) | PIT: (-104) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+146) | PIT: +1.5 (-176)

STL: -1.5 (+146) | PIT: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cardinals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 1-1, 7.00 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 1-1, 7.45 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Erick Fedde (1-1, 7.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Mitch Keller (1-1, 7.45 ERA). Fedde has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Fedde has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Keller has started two games with set spreads, and the Pirates failed to cover in both opportunities. The Pirates were the moneyline underdog for one Keller start this season -- they lost.

Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (50.9%)

Cardinals vs Pirates Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cardinals vs. Pirates reveal St. Louis as the favorite (-112) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (-104) despite being the home team.

Cardinals vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cardinals. The Pirates are -176 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are +146.

Cardinals vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for the Cardinals versus Pirates contest on April 9 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been victorious in one of the four contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season St. Louis has been victorious one time in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in nine of their 11 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have a 2-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 28.6% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 12 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-5-0).

The Pirates have covered just 25% of their games this season, going 3-9-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with 17 hits and an OBP of .438, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .605. He's batting .395.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Donovan will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .667 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Nolan Arenado is batting .316 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .422.

His batting average ranks 25th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 59th.

Lars Nootbaar has 13 hits this season and has a slash line of .302/.412/.465.

Victor Scott II has one home run, seven RBI and a batting average of .297 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz is hitting .211 with a double, two home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .360.

He ranks 125th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa paces his team with a .409 OBP, and has a club-best .342 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .316.

He is currently 25th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .238 with a double, a triple, a home run and four walks.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

Cardinals vs Pirates Head to Head

4/8/2025: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/7/2025: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/19/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/18/2024: 10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/17/2024: 3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/16/2024: 4-0 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/24/2024: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/23/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/22/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/4/2024: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

