Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Cardinals vs Pirates Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (4-5) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (3-7)

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Monday, April 7, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and FDSMW

Cardinals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-124) | PIT: (+106)

STL: (-124) | PIT: (+106) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+136) | PIT: +1.5 (-164)

STL: -1.5 (+136) | PIT: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cardinals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 0-0, 4.50 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 0-1, 9.82 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore to the mound, while Carmen Mlodzinski (0-1) will take the ball for the Pirates. Liberatore and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Liberatore's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Mlodzinski has started only one game with a set spread, which the Pirates failed to cover. The Pirates were the moneyline underdog for one Mlodzinski start this season -- they lost.

Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (53.2%)

Cardinals vs Pirates Moneyline

St. Louis is a -124 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +106 underdog at home.

Cardinals vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Cardinals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are +136 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are -164.

Cardinals vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Cardinals-Pirates on April 7 is 8. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with one wins in the three contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year St. Louis has won one of three games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in seven of their nine games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In nine games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 4-5-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have put together a 1-5 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 16.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Pittsburgh has gone 1-4 (20%).

The Pirates have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 10 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-5-0).

The Pirates have a 2-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 20% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Ivan Herrera is hitting .381 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks. He has an on-base percentage of .458 while slugging 1.048.

Lars Nootbaar leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.513) thanks to three extra-base hits. He's batting .333 with an on-base percentage of .435.

Among qualifiers, he is 21st in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Nolan Arenado has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .439 and a slugging percentage of .514 this season.

Arenado takes a nine-game hitting streak into this game. During his last nine games he is batting .343 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBI.

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with 12 hits, batting .333 this season with four extra-base hits.

Donovan brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has put up eight hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .242 and slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .395.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 102nd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .257 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualifying players, he is 83rd in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has a .432 on-base percentage and a .355 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Pirates.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .316 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!