Cardinals vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the San Diego Padres.

Cardinals vs Padres Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (52-51) vs. San Diego Padres (55-47)

Date: Thursday, July 24, 2025

Thursday, July 24, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and SDPA

Cardinals vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-138) | SD: (+118)

STL: (-138) | SD: (+118) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+155) | SD: +1.5 (-188)

STL: -1.5 (+155) | SD: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cardinals vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 9-4, 4.04 ERA vs Yu Darvish (Padres) - 0-2, 6.08 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Sonny Gray (9-4, 4.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Yu Darvish (0-2, 6.08 ERA). Gray and his team are 10-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gray's team has been victorious in 76.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-3. Darvish has started two games with set spreads, and the Padres went 1-1-0. The Padres were the underdog on the moneyline for one Darvish start this season -- they won.

Cardinals vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (60.7%)

Cardinals vs Padres Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +118 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cardinals. The Padres are -188 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are +155.

Cardinals vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Cardinals-Padres on July 24 is 8.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Cardinals vs Padres Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 24 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 11-7 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 100 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals are 53-47-0 against the spread in their 100 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres are 22-25 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, San Diego has a record of 14-16 (46.7%).

The Padres have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 100 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 41 of those games (41-56-3).

The Padres are 55-45-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has an OPS of .783, fueled by an OBP of .361 to go with a slugging percentage of .422. He has a .292 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 12th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is batting .241 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .299.

He is 120th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Alec Burleson has 90 hits and is batting .290 this season.

Willson Contreras has been key for St. Louis with 93 hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .439.

Contreras has safely hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.485) and paces the Padres in hits (111). He's batting .285 and with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 23rd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .361 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .437.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 76th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has accumulated a team-best .391 slugging percentage.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .268 with 22 doubles, six home runs and 43 walks.

