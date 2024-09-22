Cardinals vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 22

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Cleveland Guardians.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Guardians Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (78-77) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-66)

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSGL

Cardinals vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-124) | CLE: (+106)

STL: (-124) | CLE: (+106) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-184) | CLE: -1.5 (+152)

STL: +1.5 (-184) | CLE: -1.5 (+152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cardinals vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 7-8, 3.87 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 3-10, 5.12 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Andre Pallante (7-8, 3.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Gavin Williams (3-10, 5.12 ERA). Pallante and his team are 8-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Pallante's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Guardians have a 3-11-0 ATS record in Williams' 14 starts that had a set spread. The Guardians have a 1-3 record in Williams' four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (54.5%)

Cardinals vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -124 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Guardians are +152 to cover, while the Cardinals are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Guardians Over/Under

Cardinals versus Guardians, on Sept. 22, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 33 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 23-26 when favored by -124 or more this year.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 69 of 150 chances this season.

The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 72-78-0 in 150 games with a line this season.

The Guardians are 26-31 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.6% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Cleveland has a 13-22 record (winning just 37.1% of its games).

The Guardians have played in 154 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-76-8).

The Guardians have put together an 82-72-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.2% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis OPS (.748) this season. He has a .273 batting average, an on-base percentage of .339, and a slugging percentage of .409.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Alec Burleson has 141 hits, which leads St. Louis batters this season. He's batting .269 with 41 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 39th, his on-base percentage 96th, and his slugging percentage 66th.

Nolan Arenado is batting .268 with a .393 slugging percentage and 69 RBI this year.

Arenado has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Masyn Winn is batting .267 with a .313 OBP and 51 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 166 hits with a .523 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Guardians. He's batting .276 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage is 49th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is hitting .241 with 26 doubles, 31 home runs and 56 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is 98th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Andres Gimenez is batting .257 with 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Lane Thomas is hitting .241 with 26 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 44 walks.

Cardinals vs Guardians Head to Head

9/21/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/20/2024: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2023: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.