Cardinals vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 22
Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.
The MLB's Sunday slate includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Cleveland Guardians.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs Guardians Game Info
- St. Louis Cardinals (78-77) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-66)
- Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024
- Time: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: BSGL
Cardinals vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: STL: (-124) | CLE: (+106)
- Spread: STL: +1.5 (-184) | CLE: -1.5 (+152)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Cardinals vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 7-8, 3.87 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 3-10, 5.12 ERA
The Cardinals will give the nod to Andre Pallante (7-8, 3.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Gavin Williams (3-10, 5.12 ERA). Pallante and his team are 8-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Pallante's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Guardians have a 3-11-0 ATS record in Williams' 14 starts that had a set spread. The Guardians have a 1-3 record in Williams' four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Cardinals vs Guardians Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cardinals win (54.5%)
Cardinals vs Guardians Moneyline
- Cleveland is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -124 favorite at home.
Cardinals vs Guardians Spread
- The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Guardians are +152 to cover, while the Cardinals are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Cardinals vs Guardians Over/Under
- Cardinals versus Guardians, on Sept. 22, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Cardinals vs Guardians Betting Trends
- The Cardinals have come away with 33 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- St. Louis has a record of 23-26 when favored by -124 or more this year.
- Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 69 of 150 chances this season.
- The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 72-78-0 in 150 games with a line this season.
- The Guardians are 26-31 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.6% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Cleveland has a 13-22 record (winning just 37.1% of its games).
- The Guardians have played in 154 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-76-8).
- The Guardians have put together an 82-72-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.2% of the time).
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis OPS (.748) this season. He has a .273 batting average, an on-base percentage of .339, and a slugging percentage of .409.
- He ranks 32nd in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Alec Burleson has 141 hits, which leads St. Louis batters this season. He's batting .269 with 41 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .312.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 39th, his on-base percentage 96th, and his slugging percentage 66th.
- Nolan Arenado is batting .268 with a .393 slugging percentage and 69 RBI this year.
- Arenado has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, three walks and two RBI.
- Masyn Winn is batting .267 with a .313 OBP and 51 RBI for St. Louis this season.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has 166 hits with a .523 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Guardians. He's batting .276 and with an on-base percentage of .333.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage is 49th, and he is 12th in slugging.
- Josh Naylor is hitting .241 with 26 doubles, 31 home runs and 56 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .318.
- He is 98th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Andres Gimenez is batting .257 with 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.
- Lane Thomas is hitting .241 with 26 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 44 walks.
Cardinals vs Guardians Head to Head
- 9/21/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/20/2024: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/28/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/27/2023: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/26/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
