Cardinals vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Cardinals vs Guardians Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (77-76) vs. Cleveland Guardians (89-65)

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Friday, September 20, 2024 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSMW

Cardinals vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-116) | CLE: (-102)

STL: (-116) | CLE: (-102) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-184) | CLE: -1.5 (+152)

STL: +1.5 (-184) | CLE: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Cardinals vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson (Cardinals) - 8-7, 4.11 ERA vs Ben Lively (Guardians) - 12-9, 3.87 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Kyle Gibson (8-7) against the Guardians and Ben Lively (12-9). Gibson and his team have a record of 12-14-0 against the spread when he starts. Gibson's team is 4-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have a 16-10-0 record against the spread in Lively's starts. The Guardians are 3-6 in Lively's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cardinals vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (56%)

Cardinals vs Guardians Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -102 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Guardians are +152 to cover, while the Cardinals are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Cardinals-Guardians contest on Sept. 20, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been victorious in 33, or 49.3%, of the 67 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season St. Louis has come away with a win 30 times in 60 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 68 of 148 chances this season.

The Cardinals are 71-77-0 against the spread in their 148 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have won 25 of the 56 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (44.6%).

Cleveland has an 18-27 record (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Guardians have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 69 times this season for a 69-75-8 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have an 81-71-0 record ATS this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has an OPS of .756, fueled by an OBP of .342 to go with a slugging percentage of .414. He has a .277 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 30th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 77th in slugging.

Donovan hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis with 140 hits. He is batting .269 this season and has 40 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among all qualified, he ranks 39th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Arenado has collected 148 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

Masyn Winn has 14 home runs, 51 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has put up a slugging percentage of .510 and has 161 hits, both team-best marks for the Guardians. He's batting .271 and with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average places him 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has 26 doubles, 31 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .244. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualifying players, he is 93rd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Lane Thomas is batting .241 with 26 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 43 walks.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.