Cardinals vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

Cardinals vs Guardians Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (44-38) vs. Cleveland Guardians (40-39)

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Friday, June 27, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: Apple TV+

Cardinals vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-132) | CLE: (+112)

STL: (-132) | CLE: (+112) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+132) | CLE: +1.5 (-160)

STL: -1.5 (+132) | CLE: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cardinals vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 7-2, 3.72 ERA vs Luis Ortiz (Guardians) - 4-8, 4.30 ERA

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (7-2) for the Cardinals and Luis Ortiz (4-8) for the Guardians. When Gray starts, his team is 9-6-0 against the spread this season. Gray's team is 8-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have a 6-9-0 record against the spread in Ortiz's starts. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Ortiz's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

Cardinals vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (54.5%)

Cardinals vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -132 favorite on the road.

Cardinals vs Guardians Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Cardinals are +132 to cover, and the Guardians are -160.

Cardinals vs Guardians Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Cardinals-Guardians on June 27, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Cardinals vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (54.3%) in those contests.

This season St. Louis has been victorious 11 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 43 of 82 chances this season.

In 82 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 44-38-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline 48 total times this season. They've finished 21-27 in those games.

Cleveland is 9-13 (winning 40.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Guardians have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 33 times this season for a 33-41-3 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have a 38-39-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.4% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado has 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .242. He has an on-base percentage of .305 and a slugging percentage of .391.

He ranks 116th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Brendan Donovan has a slash line of .301/.368/.426 this season and a team-best OPS of .793.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 13th, his on-base percentage 24th, and his slugging percentage 78th.

Lars Nootbaar has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Nootbaar heads into this matchup with six games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .184 with a double, three home runs, six walks and seven RBIs.

Willson Contreras is batting .245 with a .335 OBP and 50 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up 92 hits with a .378 on-base percentage and a .514 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Guardians. He's batting .317.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 16th in slugging.

Steven Kwan is batting .306 with 18 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .370.

His batting average is 11th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is 74th in slugging.

Carlos Santana is batting .234 with six doubles, nine home runs and 35 walks.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .222 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks.

