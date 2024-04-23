Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23
Odds updated as of 7:25 PM
The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- St. Louis Cardinals (10-13) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (11-13)
- Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ARID
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: STL: (-142) | ARI: (+120)
- Spread: STL: -1.5 (+140) | ARI: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz (Cardinals) - 1-1, 3.60 ERA vs Tommy Henry (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Cardinals will look to Steven Matz (1-1) against the Diamondbacks and Tommy Henry. Matz and his team have a record of 3-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Matz's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Henry's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cardinals win (56.9%)
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- St. Louis is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +120 underdog on the road.
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the run line against the Cardinals. The Diamondbacks are -170 to cover, and the Cardinals are +140.
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- Cardinals versus Diamondbacks, on April 23, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Cardinals have been chosen as favorites in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (50%) in those games.
- This year St. Louis has won three of five games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 23 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Cardinals are 13-10-0 against the spread in their 23 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Diamondbacks have gone 2-7 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 22.2% of those games).
- Arizona has played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer without winning.
- The Diamondbacks have played in 24 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-12-1).
- The Diamondbacks have put together a 13-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.2% of the time).
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .389, fueled by seven extra-base hits. He has a .289 batting average and an on-base percentage of .333.
- He is 49th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Brendan Donovan is hitting .202 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks, while slugging .345 with an on-base percentage of .317.
- He is 153rd in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging in the major leagues.
- Masyn Winn is batting .323 with a .435 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.
- Winn enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double and four walks.
- Willson Contreras has 18 hits and an OBP of .408, both of which lead the Cardinals this season.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Ketel Marte has put up an on-base percentage of .387, a slugging percentage of .567, and has 33 hits, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks (while batting .340).
- He is 10th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .284 with four doubles, five home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .340.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.
- Christian Walker is hitting .247 with two doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Corbin Carroll has two doubles, a home run and 14 walks while hitting .215.
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Head to Head
- 4/22/2024: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/14/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 4/13/2024: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/12/2024: 9-6 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/19/2023: 14-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 4/18/2023: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 4/17/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/1/2022: 7-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 4/30/2022: 2-0 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 4/29/2022: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
