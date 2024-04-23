Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (10-13) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (11-13)

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ARID

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-142) | ARI: (+120)

STL: (-142) | ARI: (+120) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+140) | ARI: +1.5 (-170)

STL: -1.5 (+140) | ARI: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz (Cardinals) - 1-1, 3.60 ERA vs Tommy Henry (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cardinals will look to Steven Matz (1-1) against the Diamondbacks and Tommy Henry. Matz and his team have a record of 3-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Matz's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Henry's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (56.9%)

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

St. Louis is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +120 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the run line against the Cardinals. The Diamondbacks are -170 to cover, and the Cardinals are +140.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Cardinals versus Diamondbacks, on April 23, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been chosen as favorites in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (50%) in those games.

This year St. Louis has won three of five games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 23 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals are 13-10-0 against the spread in their 23 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 2-7 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 22.2% of those games).

Arizona has played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer without winning.

The Diamondbacks have played in 24 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-12-1).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 13-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.2% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .389, fueled by seven extra-base hits. He has a .289 batting average and an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 49th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Brendan Donovan is hitting .202 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks, while slugging .345 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He is 153rd in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Masyn Winn is batting .323 with a .435 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Winn enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double and four walks.

Willson Contreras has 18 hits and an OBP of .408, both of which lead the Cardinals this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has put up an on-base percentage of .387, a slugging percentage of .567, and has 33 hits, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks (while batting .340).

He is 10th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .284 with four doubles, five home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker is hitting .247 with two doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Corbin Carroll has two doubles, a home run and 14 walks while hitting .215.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/22/2024: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/14/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/13/2024: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/12/2024: 9-6 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-6 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/19/2023: 14-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

14-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/18/2023: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/17/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2022: 7-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/30/2022: 2-0 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-0 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/29/2022: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

