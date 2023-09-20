Cardinals vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 20

Odds updated as of 7:37 PM

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the MLB teams in action on Wednesday, versus the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (85-66) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (67-84)

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSMW

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-120) | STL: (+102)

MIL: (-120) | STL: (+102) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+134) | STL: +1.5 (-162)

MIL: -1.5 (+134) | STL: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser (Brewers) - 6-4, 4.53 ERA vs Zack Thompson (Cardinals) - 5-6, 4.34 ERA

The Brewers will look to Adrian Houser (6-4) versus the Cardinals and Thompson (5-6). Houser and his team are 12-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Houser's team has been victorious in 80% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-1. The Cardinals have a 4-3-0 record against the spread in Thompson's starts. The Cardinals were the underdog on the moneyline for two Thompson starts this season -- they split the games.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (56.5%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Cardinals reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-120) and St. Louis as the underdog (+102) despite being the home team.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Brewers are +134 to cover, and the Cardinals are -162.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Cardinals game on September 20, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 81 games this season and have come away with the win 48 times (59.3%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 40-27 when favored by -120 or more this year.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 66 of 150 chances this season.

In 150 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 76-74-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have won 45.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (32-39).

St. Louis is 26-30 (winning 46.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 72 times this season for a 72-72-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have covered 47% of their games this season, going 70-79-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee OPS (.799) this season. He has a .272 batting average, an on-base percentage of .363, and a slugging percentage of .436.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 40th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

Carlos Santana is hitting .233 with 30 doubles, 21 home runs and 62 walks, while slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .313.

His batting average ranks 119th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 107th, and his slugging percentage 96th.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee with 141 hits. He is batting .283 this season and 52 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Contreras takes a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with a double, two home runs, seven walks and five RBI.

Willy Adames has been key for Milwaukee with 112 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .410.

Adames heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .222 with three doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado is hitting .269 with 26 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 50th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Paul Goldschmidt's .364 on-base percentage and .451 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .269.

He is 50th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Willson Contreras has totaled 113 hits, a team-best for the Cardinals.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .265 with 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 67 walks.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Head to Head

9/19/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/18/2023: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2022: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/17/2023: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/16/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/15/2023: 18-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

18-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/9/2023: 6-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/8/2023: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/7/2023: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/27/2022: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

