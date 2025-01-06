Capitals vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 6

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Capitals vs Sabres Game Info

Washington Capitals (26-10-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (14-21-5)

Date: Monday, January 6, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

Coverage: NHL Network

Capitals vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-160) Sabres (+130) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (58.3%)

Capitals vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Capitals. The Sabres are -188 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +152.

Capitals vs Sabres Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Sabres matchup on January 6, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.

Capitals vs Sabres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Capitals, Buffalo is the underdog at +130, and Washington is -160 playing on the road.

