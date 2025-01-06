NHL
Capitals vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 6
Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Buffalo Sabres.
Capitals vs Sabres Game Info
- Washington Capitals (26-10-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (14-21-5)
- Date: Monday, January 6, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: NHL Network
Capitals vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-160)
|Sabres (+130)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (58.3%)
Capitals vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Capitals. The Sabres are -188 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +152.
Capitals vs Sabres Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Sabres matchup on January 6, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.
Capitals vs Sabres Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Capitals, Buffalo is the underdog at +130, and Washington is -160 playing on the road.