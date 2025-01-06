FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Capitals vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Capitals vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 6

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Capitals vs Sabres Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (26-10-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (14-21-5)
  • Date: Monday, January 6, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Capitals vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-160)Sabres (+130)6.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (58.3%)

Capitals vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Capitals. The Sabres are -188 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +152.

Capitals vs Sabres Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Sabres matchup on January 6, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.

Capitals vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Capitals, Buffalo is the underdog at +130, and Washington is -160 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup