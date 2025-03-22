NHL
Capitals vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Florida Panthers.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Capitals vs Panthers Game Info
- Washington Capitals (46-15-8) vs. Florida Panthers (42-24-3)
- Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-110)
|Panthers (-110)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (51.9%)
Capitals vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are -290 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +225.
Capitals vs Panthers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Capitals versus Panthers matchup on March 22 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.
Capitals vs Panthers Moneyline
- The Capitals vs Panthers moneyline has Washington as a -110 favorite, while Florida is a -110 underdog on the road.