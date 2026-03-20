NHL
Capitals vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20
The Washington Capitals are among the NHL teams playing on Friday, up against the New Jersey Devils.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Capitals vs Devils Game Info
- Washington Capitals (34-27-8) vs. New Jersey Devils (35-31-2)
- Date: Friday, March 20, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-130)
|Devils (+108)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (68.4%)
Capitals vs Devils Puck Line
- The Devils are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Capitals. The Devils are -230 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +184.
Capitals vs Devils Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Devils on March 20, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Capitals vs Devils Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Devils, Washington is the favorite at -130, and New Jersey is +108 playing on the road.