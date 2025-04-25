NHL
Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Capitals vs Canadiens Game Info
- Washington Capitals (51-22-9) vs. Montreal Canadiens (40-31-11)
- Date: Friday, April 25, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: TNT
Capitals vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-125)
|Canadiens (+104)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (59.9%)
Capitals vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are +198 to cover the spread, with the Canadiens being -250.
Capitals vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The over/under for the Capitals versus Canadiens game on April 25 has been set at 5.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.
Capitals vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Canadiens, Washington is the favorite at -125, and Montreal is +104 playing at home.