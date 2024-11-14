menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Canucks vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Canucks vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 14

In NHL action on Thursday, the Vancouver Canucks face the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Canucks vs Islanders Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (8-3-3) vs. New York Islanders (6-6-4)
  • Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Canucks (-170)Islanders (+140)-

Canucks vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (54.7%)

Canucks vs Islanders Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this game.

Canucks vs Islanders Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Canucks vs Islanders November 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Canucks vs Islanders Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Canucks, New York is the underdog at +140, and Vancouver is -170 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup