Canucks vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 14
Data Skrive
In NHL action on Thursday, the Vancouver Canucks face the New York Islanders.
Canucks vs Islanders Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (8-3-3) vs. New York Islanders (6-6-4)
- Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Canucks (-170)
|Islanders (+140)
|-
Canucks vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Canucks win (54.7%)
Canucks vs Islanders Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this game.
Canucks vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for the Canucks vs Islanders November 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Canucks vs Islanders Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Canucks, New York is the underdog at +140, and Vancouver is -170 playing at home.