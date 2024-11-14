Canucks vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 14

In NHL action on Thursday, the Vancouver Canucks face the New York Islanders.

Canucks vs Islanders Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (8-3-3) vs. New York Islanders (6-6-4)

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-170) Islanders (+140) -

Canucks vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (54.7%)

Canucks vs Islanders Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this game.

Canucks vs Islanders Over/Under

The over/under for the Canucks vs Islanders November 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Canucks vs Islanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Canucks, New York is the underdog at +140, and Vancouver is -170 playing at home.

