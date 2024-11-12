Canucks vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 12
The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Vancouver Canucks facing the Calgary Flames.
Canucks vs Flames Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (7-3-3) vs. Calgary Flames (8-5-3)
- Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-220)
|Flames (+180)
|6.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Flames Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Canucks win (72.3%)
Canucks vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Canucks. The Flames are -140 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +114.
Canucks vs Flames Over/Under
- The over/under for Canucks-Flames on November 12 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.
Canucks vs Flames Moneyline
- Calgary is the underdog, +180 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -220 favorite at home.