Canucks vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 12

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Vancouver Canucks facing the Calgary Flames.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canucks vs Flames Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (7-3-3) vs. Calgary Flames (8-5-3)

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-220) Flames (+180) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (72.3%)

Canucks vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Canucks. The Flames are -140 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +114.

Canucks vs Flames Over/Under

The over/under for Canucks-Flames on November 12 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Canucks vs Flames Moneyline

Calgary is the underdog, +180 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -220 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!