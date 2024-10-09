Canucks vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 9

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Vancouver Canucks face the Calgary Flames.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canucks vs Flames Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (0-0-0) vs. Calgary Flames (0-0-0)

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-205) Flames (+168) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (78.4%)

Canucks vs Flames Puck Line

The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals (+122 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -146.

Canucks vs Flames Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Canucks-Flames game on October 9, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Canucks vs Flames Moneyline

The Canucks vs Flames moneyline has Vancouver as a -205 favorite, while Calgary is a +168 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!