menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Canucks vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Canucks vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 9

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Vancouver Canucks face the Calgary Flames.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canucks vs Flames Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (0-0-0) vs. Calgary Flames (0-0-0)
  • Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-205)Flames (+168)6.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (78.4%)

Canucks vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals (+122 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -146.

Canucks vs Flames Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Canucks-Flames game on October 9, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Canucks vs Flames Moneyline

  • The Canucks vs Flames moneyline has Vancouver as a -205 favorite, while Calgary is a +168 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup