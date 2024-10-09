Canucks vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 9
Data Skrive
In NHL action on Wednesday, the Vancouver Canucks face the Calgary Flames.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Canucks vs Flames Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (0-0-0) vs. Calgary Flames (0-0-0)
- Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-205)
|Flames (+168)
|6.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (78.4%)
Canucks vs Flames Puck Line
- The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals (+122 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -146.
Canucks vs Flames Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Canucks-Flames game on October 9, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.
Canucks vs Flames Moneyline
- The Canucks vs Flames moneyline has Vancouver as a -205 favorite, while Calgary is a +168 underdog on the road.