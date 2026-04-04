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NHL

Canadiens vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Canadiens vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

The Montreal Canadiens are among the NHL teams playing on Saturday, up against the New Jersey Devils.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Canadiens vs Devils Game Info

  • Montreal Canadiens (44-21-10) vs. New Jersey Devils (39-34-2)
  • Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Canadiens vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canadiens (-126)Devils (+105)6.5Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Canadiens win (55%)

Canadiens vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Devils are -240 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are +190.

Canadiens vs Devils Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Canadiens versus Devils game on April 4 has been set at 6.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Canadiens vs Devils Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Canadiens vs. Devils reveal Montreal as the favorite (-126) and New Jersey as the underdog (+105) despite being the home team.

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