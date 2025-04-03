NHL
Canadiens vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3
The Montreal Canadiens versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Canadiens vs Bruins Game Info
- Montreal Canadiens (35-30-9) vs. Boston Bruins (30-36-9)
- Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canadiens vs Bruins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canadiens (-182)
|Bruins (+150)
|5.5
|Canadiens (-1.5)
Canadiens vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Canadiens win (54%)
Canadiens vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Canadiens. The Bruins are -164 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are +134.
Canadiens vs Bruins Over/Under
- Canadiens versus Bruins on April 3 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.
Canadiens vs Bruins Moneyline
- Boston is a +150 underdog on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -182 favorite at home.