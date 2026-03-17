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Canadiens vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Canadiens vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Canadiens vs Bruins Game Info

  • Montreal Canadiens (36-20-10) vs. Boston Bruins (37-23-7)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canadiens (-176)Bruins (+146)6.5Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Canadiens win (51.5%)

Canadiens vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Canadiens. The Bruins are -170 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are +138.

Canadiens vs Bruins Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Canadiens-Bruins matchup on March 17, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Canadiens vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Boston is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -176 favorite at home.

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