Canadiens vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Canadiens vs Bruins Game Info

Montreal Canadiens (36-20-10) vs. Boston Bruins (37-23-7)

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canadiens (-176) Bruins (+146) 6.5 Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canadiens win (51.5%)

Canadiens vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Canadiens. The Bruins are -170 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are +138.

Canadiens vs Bruins Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Canadiens-Bruins matchup on March 17, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Canadiens vs Bruins Moneyline

Boston is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -176 favorite at home.

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