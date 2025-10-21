Dancing With the Stars Betting Odds: Current Favorites Halfway Through Season 34

Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars is halfway to the Mirror Ball Trophy as the remaining couples enter Week 6!

Fans can watch, vote, and even place bets as a star-studded cast hits the dance floor.

If you're in Ontario, FanDuel is now offering betting odds for this season. To see the latest odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook Canada or check out the betting odds as of the morning of October 21st below.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Betting Odds

Dancing with the Stars Winner Season 34 Odds Robert Irwin and Witney Carson -125 Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas +380 Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa +650 Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy +750 Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach +1000 Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik +1200 Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov +1600 View Full Table ChevronDown

Where Can I Bet On Dancing With the Stars?

Betting on the 34th season of Dancing With the Stars is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.