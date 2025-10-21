FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Dancing With the Stars Betting Odds: Current Favorites Halfway Through Season 34

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Dancing With the Stars Betting Odds: Current Favorites Halfway Through Season 34

Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars is halfway to the Mirror Ball Trophy as the remaining couples enter Week 6!

Fans can watch, vote, and even place bets as a star-studded cast hits the dance floor.

If you're in Ontario, FanDuel is now offering betting odds for this season. To see the latest odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook Canada or check out the betting odds as of the morning of October 21st below.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Betting Odds

Dancing with the Stars Winner Season 34
Odds
Robert Irwin and Witney Carson-125
Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas+380
Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa+650
Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy+750
Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach+1000
Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik+1200
Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov+1600

Where Can I Bet On Dancing With the Stars?

Betting on the 34th season of Dancing With the Stars is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

