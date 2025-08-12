FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
    Spotify Top Podcast 2025 Betting Odds After Taylor Swift ‘“New Heights” Announcement

    Aidan Cotter
    Aidan CotterAidanCotterFD

    Spotify Top Podcast 2025 Betting Odds After Taylor Swift ‘“New Heights” Announcement

    We're more than halfway through 2025, but there's still plenty of time for contenders to emerge for Spotify's Top Global Podcast.

    With news that Taylor Swift will be on the August 13th episode of Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, their odds to be Spotify's Top Global Podcast of 2025 have skyrocketed.

    In addition to several Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce-related betting markets, FanDuel Sportsbook Canada offers betting odds for Spotify's Top Global Podcast of 2025. Check out the latest odds below.

    Spotify Top Global Podcast 2025 Betting Odds

    Applies to the Artist(s) that is Spotify's Top Podcast in 2025. Results per the Official Spotify Wrapped in December 2025. Dead Heat Rules Apply. All bets action.

    Spotify Top Global Podcast 2025
    Odds
    The Joe Rogan Experience-430
    New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce+250
    Good Hang with Amy Poehler+900
    Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce+1000
    Huberman Lab+1000
    Call Her Daddy+1400
    This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von+1900

    Odds as of Tuesday, August 12th, 2025 and subject to change.

