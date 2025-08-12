Spotify Top Podcast 2025 Betting Odds After Taylor Swift ‘“New Heights” Announcement

We're more than halfway through 2025, but there's still plenty of time for contenders to emerge for Spotify's Top Global Podcast.

With news that Taylor Swift will be on the August 13th episode of Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, their odds to be Spotify's Top Global Podcast of 2025 have skyrocketed.

IT'S A SWIFTIE TAKEOVER.



New Heights' odds to be Spotify's Top Global Podcast of 2025:



• This morning: 41/1

• Currently: +250 😳



THAT IS WILD. @FanDuelCanada pic.twitter.com/KROirsd56Q — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) August 12, 2025

In addition to several Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce-related betting markets, FanDuel Sportsbook Canada offers betting odds for Spotify's Top Global Podcast of 2025. Check out the latest odds below.

Spotify Top Global Podcast 2025 Betting Odds

Applies to the Artist(s) that is Spotify's Top Podcast in 2025. Results per the Official Spotify Wrapped in December 2025. Dead Heat Rules Apply. All bets action.

Spotify Top Global Podcast 2025 Odds The Joe Rogan Experience -430 New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce +250 Good Hang with Amy Poehler +900 Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce +1000 Huberman Lab +1000 Call Her Daddy +1400 This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von +1900 View Full Table ChevronDown

Odds as of Tuesday, August 12th, 2025 and subject to change.

