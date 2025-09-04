TIFF 2025 Betting Odds: Favorites for Toronto International Film Festival Awards

The stars are making their way to Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) kicking off on September 4th.

If you're in Ontario, FanDuel is now offering odds on select TIFF categories. To see the latest betting lines, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook Canada or check out the current betting odds as of September 4th below.

Midnight Madness Winner

Midnight Madness Winner Odds Nirvanna The Band the Show the Movie -160 Dust Bunny +750 Dead Lover +900 The Furious +1100 Obsession +1300 The Napa Boys +1500 Normal +1900 View Full Table ChevronDown

Midnight Madness: First Runner-Up

Midnight Madness: First Runner-Up Odds Dust Bunny +200 Normal +600 Junk World +900 The Napa Boys +1400 Obsession +1100 Karmadonna +1100 Fuck My Son! +470 View Full Table ChevronDown

People's Choice Awards Winner

People's Choice Awards Winner Odds Hamnet +145 Rental Family +250 Sentimental Value +900 Christy +1000 It Was Just an Accident +1100 Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery +1100 Mile End Kicks +1300 View Full Table ChevronDown

People's Choice Documentary Award

People's Choice Documentary Award Odds Love + War +380 Orwell: 2+2=5 +470 Cover-Up +600 A Simple Soldier +850 The Eyes of Ghana +850 A Life Illuminated +900 Modern Whore +1100 View Full Table ChevronDown

Where Can I Bet On the TIFF?

Betting on the 2025 TIFF is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.