    TIFF 2025 Betting Odds: Favorites for Toronto International Film Festival Awards

    FanDuel Staff
    FanDuel Staff

    TIFF 2025 Betting Odds: Favorites for Toronto International Film Festival Awards

    The stars are making their way to Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) kicking off on September 4th.

    If you're in Ontario, FanDuel is now offering odds on select TIFF categories. To see the latest betting lines, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook Canada or check out the current betting odds as of September 4th below.

    Midnight Madness Winner

    Midnight Madness Winner
    Odds
    Nirvanna The Band the Show the Movie-160
    Dust Bunny+750
    Dead Lover+900
    The Furious+1100
    Obsession+1300
    The Napa Boys+1500
    Normal+1900

    Midnight Madness: First Runner-Up

    Midnight Madness: First Runner-Up
    Odds
    Dust Bunny+200
    Normal+600
    Junk World+900
    The Napa Boys+1400
    Obsession+1100
    Karmadonna+1100
    Fuck My Son!+470

    People's Choice Awards Winner

    People's Choice Awards Winner
    Odds
    Hamnet+145
    Rental Family+250
    Sentimental Value+900
    Christy+1000
    It Was Just an Accident+1100
    Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery+1100
    Mile End Kicks+1300

    People's Choice Documentary Award

    People's Choice Documentary Award
    Odds
    Love + War+380
    Orwell: 2+2=5+470
    Cover-Up+600
    A Simple Soldier+850
    The Eyes of Ghana+850
    A Life Illuminated+900
    Modern Whore+1100

    Where Can I Bet On the TIFF?

    Betting on the 2025 TIFF is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

    The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

