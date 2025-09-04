TIFF 2025 Betting Odds: Favorites for Toronto International Film Festival Awards
The stars are making their way to Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) kicking off on September 4th.
If you're in Ontario, FanDuel is now offering odds on select TIFF categories. To see the latest betting lines, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook Canada or check out the current betting odds as of September 4th below.
Midnight Madness Winner
Odds
|Nirvanna The Band the Show the Movie
|-160
|Dust Bunny
|+750
|Dead Lover
|+900
|The Furious
|+1100
|Obsession
|+1300
|The Napa Boys
|+1500
|Normal
|+1900
Midnight Madness: First Runner-Up
Odds
|Dust Bunny
|+200
|Normal
|+600
|Junk World
|+900
|The Napa Boys
|+1400
|Obsession
|+1100
|Karmadonna
|+1100
|Fuck My Son!
|+470
People's Choice Awards Winner
Odds
|Hamnet
|+145
|Rental Family
|+250
|Sentimental Value
|+900
|Christy
|+1000
|It Was Just an Accident
|+1100
|Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
|+1100
|Mile End Kicks
|+1300
People's Choice Documentary Award
Odds
|Love + War
|+380
|Orwell: 2+2=5
|+470
|Cover-Up
|+600
|A Simple Soldier
|+850
|The Eyes of Ghana
|+850
|A Life Illuminated
|+900
|Modern Whore
|+1100
Where Can I Bet On the TIFF?
Betting on the 2025 TIFF is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.
