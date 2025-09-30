Taylor Swift's New Album "The Life of a Showgirl" Betting Odds

Taylor Swift surprised fans last month when she revealed on her fiancé Travis Kelce’s podcast, "New Heights", that her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl", will be released on October 3rd.

Swift has been a dominant force at the Grammy Awards with a record-breaking four Album of the Year wins. Could "The Life of a Showgirl" bring another Grammy win? How will it hold against her previous album, "The Tortured Poets Department?"

If you're in Ontario, FanDuel is now offering Taylor Swift-related betting odds. To see the latest lines, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook Canada or check out the current betting odds as of September 30th below.

Will "The Life of a Showgirl" win Album of the Year at the Grammys?

Settled upon Taylor Swift's album winning Album of the Year at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards in January 2027 (not eligible for 68th Grammy Awards in 2026).

Will "The Life of a Showgirl" win Album of the Year at the Grammys? Odds Yes +170 No -250

"The Life of a Showgirl" vs. "The Tortured Poets Department"

Settled upon "The Life of a Showgirl"'s official streaming data via Spotify & weeks spent on the Billboard Charts in 2025 & 2026. Bets void if album not released in 2025.

"The Life of a Showgirl" vs. "The Tortured Poets Department" Odds The Life of a Showgirl to open with 13 or more Consecutive Weeks at No.1 (The Tortured Poets Department had 12) -125 The Life of a Showgirl to have 18 more Weeks at No.1 in across 2025/2026 (The Tortured Poets Department had 17) +125 The Life of a Showgirl to have 314+ Million Spotify streams in a Single Day (The Tortured Poets Department had 313.7M) +210

How Many Straight Weeks Will "The Life of a Showgirl" be #1?

Settled according to the number of consecutive weeks that "The Life of a Showgirl" holds the #1 spot on the Billboard 200. Consecutive weeks are counted based on Billboards official weekly 200 Chart Publications.

How Many Straight Weeks Will "The Life of a Showgirl" be #1? Odds Zero Weeks - Does Not Debut at #1 +2700 1 - 5 Weeks +750 6 - 10 Weeks +340 11 - 15 Weeks +135 16 - 20 Weeks +240 21+ Weeks +850

Football Lyrics Bingo

Settled as winner if the listed terms are a lyric on any song of Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" album. Phrase must be word for word.

Football Lyrics Bingo Odds Touchdown -200 Pancake -150 Audible -110 End Zone +110 Hail Mary +138 Tight End +160 Fumble +205 View Full Table ChevronDown

Odds as of Tuesday, September 30th, 2025 and subject to change.

Where Can I Bet On Taylor Swift's New Album?

Taylor Swift betting odds are currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.