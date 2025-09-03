Calvin Ridley Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will face the Denver Broncos -- whose pass defense was ranked 19th in the NFL last year (220.7 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Ridley a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Broncos? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Calvin Ridley Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.13

58.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Ridley 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 135.2 fantasy points (8.0 per game) in 2024, Ridley ranked 94th in the league and 25th at his position.

In Week 2 last year against the New York Jets, Ridley put up a season-high 20.7 fantasy points, with this stat line: four receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, Ridley picked up 20.4 fantasy points, with this stat line: five receptions, 84 yards and two touchdowns. That was his second-best showing of the season.

In what was his worst game of the season, Ridley finished with 0.9 fantasy points -- one reception, nine yards, on three targets. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

Ridley accumulated 0.9 fantasy points -- zero receptions, zero yards, on eight targets -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was Week 6 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver allowed more than 300 passing yards to just two QBs last year.

The Broncos allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Denver allowed at least two passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs.

Versus the Broncos last year, only three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Denver last season, six players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Broncos last season, 18 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Denver last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

On the ground, three players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Broncos last season.

In terms of run defense, Denver gave up at least one rushing touchdown to eight players last season.

In the running game, the Broncos allowed only two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

