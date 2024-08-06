2024 Cal Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

A matchup against UC Davis, an FCS opponent, on August 31 is how the California Golden Bears' 2024 season is slated to kick off. As for the rest of the Golden Bears' upcoming college football schedule, check it out below.

Cal 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 UC Davis August 31 - - - 2 @ Auburn September 7 - - - 3 San Diego State September 14 - - - 4 @ Florida State September 21 - - - 6 Miami (FL) October 5 - - - 7 @ Pittsburgh October 12 - - - 8 North Carolina State October 19 - - - View Full Table

Cal 2024 Schedule Insights

In terms of toughness, using opponents' combined win total last season, Cal will be playing the 48th-ranked schedule this year.

Cal will have the 57th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last season (54).

The Golden Bears will play seven games against teams who played in a bowl in 2023.

Cal has eight games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2023. That schedule includes three teams that had nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last year.

Cal Betting Insights (2023)

Cal covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of seven of the Golden Bears' games last season went over the point total.

Cal won all four of the games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season.

