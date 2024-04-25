Caitlin Clark Is the Heavy Favorite for WNBA Rookie of the Year

The 2024 WNBA season tips off on May 3rd, and fans and bettors alike can get in on the action via the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel has numerous futures markets available for the upcoming season, including Player Awards, Team Win Totals, and even a Caitlin Clark-specific market.

This piece will dive into the WNBA Rookie of the Year odds and break down a few of the top contenders.

Odds via the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after this article is published.

WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds

WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds Caitlin Clark -700 Cameron Brink +1200 Kamilla Cardoso +1600 Rickea Jackson +3000 Aliyah Edwards +3500 Angel Reese +3500 Jacy Sheldon +6000 View Full Table

Unsurprisingly, No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark is the heavy favorite to win the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award at -700 odds.

Clark is fresh off a historic collegiate career that saw her average 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.2 assists over four seasons. She twice led the Iowa Hawkeyes to national runners-up, finishing as the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in college basketball history.

In the W, Clark will immediately slot in as the primary ball handler for the Indiana Fever. Despite missing the playoffs for the seventh consecutive year in 2023, the Clark-led Fever have -260 odds to make the WNBA playoffs on FanDuel Sportsbook.

ESPN projects Caitlin Clark to average 19.1 points and 5.2 assists per game as a rookie.

It's difficult to project how a player of her caliber will translate to the W, but the Caitlin Clark WNBA Specials market on FanDuel Sportsbook can give us some indication of what to expect.

Clark has -135 odds to average over 22 points per game in the 2024 season. That would be the most all-time for a rookie and the 18th-most in WNBA history.

On top of that, Clark has -110 odds to record 130+ made threes in 2024. New York's Sabrina Ionescu set the WNBA's single-season record with 128 in 2023. Only seven players have ever made more than 100 in a single season.

Clearly, expectations are sky-high for Caitlin Clark. But they're warranted given her incredible track record. She's a rightful -700 favorite, though we aren't getting much value here.

Second overall pick Cameron Brink has the second-shortest odds to win the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award at +1200.

A three-time All-American, Brink increased her scoring, rebounding, and defensive numbers in each of her four seasons at Stanford. In her senior year, Brink averaged 17.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks despite playing only 25.5 minutes per game.

She finished fifth nationally in rebounding and led the country in blocks last season.

Brink was an analytical darling at Stanford, leading the country in box score plus/minus (+23.2) and Player Efficiency Rating (45.7) as a senior. At 6'4", Brink's height should help translate her two-way play to the W from day one.

ESPN projects Brink to average 12.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game in her inaugural season with the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks have missed the postseason in each of the last three years. They are +750 underdogs to make the playoffs in 2024.

Even so, Brink has a chance to make an immediate impact. Their two leading scorers last season -- Nneka Ogwumike and Jordin Canada -- are no longer with the team, so expect the Sparks to give their prized rookie all the usage she can handle.

In any other year, Brink would be an intriguing longshot at +1200. But with Caitlin Clark in the same class, it's hard to envision Brink besting her for Rookie of the Year.

Third overall pick Kamilla Cardoso has the third-shortest odds to win the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award at +1500. She is the only other player with shorter than 30 to 1 odds to win the award.

Cardoso broke out as a senior at South Carolina, averaging 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game. She received 2nd Team All-American honors in addition to winning SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

The 6'7" center's true breakout came in the NCAA Tournament. She led the Gamecocks to a National Championship, averaging 18.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game in the Final Four. Cardoso was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player for her efforts.

She'll be among the tallest players in the W the moment she steps on the floor, and her ability to defend without fouling could be transformative for a Chicago Sky defense that ranked seventh in defensive rating last season. They allowed the most points in the paint in 2023, so a drastic improvement on that end could vault Cardoso up the Rookie of the Year ladder.

ESPN projects Cardoso to average 10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game as a rookie.

The Sky are +350 underdogs to make the playoffs, so Cardoso should have plenty of chances to make an impact. Chicago notably traded two of their three leading scorers from last season, although WNBA vet Elizabeth Williams and No. 7 pick Angel Reese will compete for minutes underneath.

Cardoso faces an uphill battle getting past Clark and Brink for the Rookie of the Year, but we can't rule out her defensive impact. Still, she's a longshot for the award given the competition.

