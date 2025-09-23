C.J. Stroud Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans will play the Tennessee Titans and their 22nd-ranked passing defense (228 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Stroud for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Titans? We've got stats and info for you below.

C.J. Stroud Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.5

16.5 Projected Passing Yards: 215.07

215.07 Projected Passing TDs: 1.37

1.37 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.41

26.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Stroud Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Stroud is currently the 26th-ranked player in fantasy (56th overall), with 34.1 total fantasy points (11.4 per game).

Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Stroud produced 10.4 fantasy points, racking up 204 passing yards with one touchdown and two picks while chipping in 22 rushing yards with his legs.

Titans Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in a game this season.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have given up a touchdown reception by four players this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed one player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Tennessee has given up at least one rushing touchdown to four players this year.

The Titans have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this season.

